Extension of Special Train Services

April 23, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of the passenger rush during summer holidays, South Central Railway has decided to extend the operation of the following special trains as below:

Train No. 07033 Kakinada Town-Mysuru Bi-weekly Special, earlier scheduled to run up to Apr.20, will now operate additional trips on Apr. 24 and 27.

Its pairing service, Train No. 07034 Mysuru-Kakinada Town Special, previously notified up to Apr.21, will also run additional trips on Apr. 25 and 28.

Similarly, Train No. 07043 Hyderabad-Belagavi Weekly Special, earlier planned up to Apr. 23, has been extended for one more trip on Apr. 30.

In return direction, Train No. 07044 Belagavi-Hyderabad Special, earlier scheduled up to Apr. 24, will run an additional trip on May 1.

In addition to above, South Western Railway has also extended the following special train services between SMVT Bengaluru and Bidar in view of the summer rush.

Train No. 06539 SMVT Bengaluru-Bidar Bi-weekly Express Special, earlier notified up to Apr. 26, will now run additional trips on May 3 and 8.

Similarly, Train No. 06540 Bidar-SMVT Bengaluru Bi-weekly Express Special, earlier scheduled up to Apr. 27, will operate additional trips on May 4 and 9, according to a press release from Dr. Manjunath Kanamadi, Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway, Hubballi.