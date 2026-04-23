Mysuru’s GRS Fantasy Park wins Big at IAAPI Awards-2026

April 23, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: In a significant achievement for Karnataka’s tourism and entertainment sector, GRS Fantasy Park, Mysuru, has been honoured with two major accolades at the Indian Association of Amusement Parks and Industries (IAAPI) Awards-2026, widely regarded as India’s most prestigious recognition platform for the amusement and leisure industry.

The Mysuru-based park secured 1st place in Best Digital Marketing and 2nd place in Best Events, reinforcing its growing reputation as a leader in both innovative outreach and immersive guest experiences.

Winning the top spot in digital marketing highlights GRS Fantasy Park’s strategic embrace of technology and storytelling to engage modern audiences.

Meanwhile, the 2nd place finish in the Best Events category underscores the park’s commitment to delivering memorable, high-quality experiences. From seasonal festivals to themed celebrations, GRS has consistently focused on creating events that resonate with families and younger audiences alike.

Putting Mysuru on the National Map

These recognitions are noteworthy given the park’s location outside India’s major metro hubs. The wins signal how a regional brand from Mysuru is competing with and often outperforming larger, more established players across the country.

The IAAPI Awards are judged by industry experts and evaluate parks on parameters such as creativity, operational excellence, safety and customer satisfaction. Securing top honours in two distinct categories positions GRS Fantasy Park as a benchmark for peers nationwide.

As the Indian amusement industry continues to evolve, GRS’ recognition for both digital innovation and experiential excellence suggests a blueprint for future growth, one that blends technology, creativity, and a deep understanding of visitor expectations.