Lost purse traced, returned to passenger
News

Lost purse traced, returned to passenger

April 23, 2026

Hubballi: Karthik, a passenger from Mysuru, who accidentally left behind his purse on Train No. 20661 after alighting at Haveri, got it back, thanks to swift action by Railway staff.

Following a complaint on Rail Madad, Sharath Babu, Chief Ticket Inspector of Mysuru Division, South Western Railway, initiated a search near the passenger’s seat. The purse, which had slipped between two seats, was located.

It was later handed over to the passenger’s friend at Hubballi in the presence of RPF Woman Constable Monica.  The purse contained Rs. 2,010 in cash, along with debit and identity cards.

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