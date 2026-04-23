‘Bid to reclaim land allotted to farmers at Choranahalli’

April 23, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Alleging that constant attempts are being made to reclaim the agricultural land allotted to farmers at Survey No. 27 in Choranahalli, Varuna hobli in the taluk, farmer leader Manju Kiran has warned of staging an aggressive protest, if the farmers are meted out any injustice.

Addressing media persons at Patrakarthara Bhavana in the city recently, Kiran said, nine acres of land in Survey No.27 at Choranahalli was allotted to six farmers way back in the year 1950 and even kimmat (price of the land) was collected from the farmers. Now, attempts are being made to reclaim the land in the name of Government land.

Since 1950, the farmers who were granted the land, have been eking out a living through cultivation of crops. Even if any land is required for executing any Government project, there is still 17 acres of land available in the same survey number. It has become common to see the individuals visiting the land along with earth moving machines and initiate any works. It has indeed become a routine task to send the men and machines back. That apart, some of the farmers are forced to camp at the spot to keep a watch, said Kiran.

Earlier, when the farmers moved Court over the same issue, the ruling came in favour of the farmers. In addition, they have submitted all available records to Regional Commissioner, Mysuru division, who has directed the Tahsildar to submit a report. If the findings of the report contradicts the stand of the farmers, aggressive protest will be staged, warned Kiran.

Chandramma, Mahadeva Swamy, Mahadevappa and Manju were present.