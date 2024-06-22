10 acres of encroached land worth Rs. 15 crore reclaimed 
Mysore/Mysuru: In an early morning operation yesterday, the District Administration authorities reclaimed encroached land valued at approximately Rs. 15 crore in Varuna Hobli of Mysuru taluk. 

Acting under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra and orders from Assistant Commissioner K.R. Rakshith, officials cleared 10.28 acres of Hullubani Kharab land along Bannur Road in Survey No. 274, Harohalli, Varuna Hobli. 

The encroachment involved individuals named Karigowda, Narayanagowda, Chikkalingaiah, Muddegowda alias Muddaiah, and K. Thimmegowda.

The operation, guided by Tahsildar Mahesh Kumar, included Taluk Supervisor Praveen, land surveyors Venkatesh, Mahadevaswamy, and M. Mahadevaswamy, Deputy Tahsildar Latha J. Sharanamma, Revenue Inspector D.S. Shankar, Village Administrative Officers Abdul Rashid, Chandramouleshwara, Mukesh, Maruti Nayak, Hemanth Kumar, and Nadakacheri Clerk Manju. Varuna police, led by PSI Chetan, provided security during the operation.

Earlier, the Assistant Commissioner’s Court, Mysuru Sub-Division, responded to a petition filed by Mysuru Taluk Tahsildar against the aforementioned individuals.

On October 30, 2023, after a thorough examination of records, the court nullified all M.R. transactions related to the land and ordered its notification as Government Hullubani Kharab land in RTC Column 9, with instructions to secure the land accordingly.

