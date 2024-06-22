State Govt. planning to re-introduce yoga in schools: Health Minister

June 22, 2024

First State-Level Yoga Convention-2024 begins in city

Mysore/Mysuru: “State Government is contemplating to re-introduce yoga classes in educational institutions,” said Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, here this morning.

Speaking after inaugurating the two-day first State-Level Yoga Convention-2024 organised by Karnataka Yoga Shikshakara Okkuta at Kalamandira, Minister Rao said, the Government had been seeking suggestions from Ministers, organisations and yoga experts to re-introduce yoga classes across schools, which was stopped during the tenure of previous Government.

Stating that yoga was beyond religion, Rao said, practicing yoga helped people overcome depression and stress.

“In the recent past, there is an increase in number of people suffering from stress and depression. This can be addressed through yoga, which has the ability to make one mentally and physically fit,” he added.

Rao, who added that Swami Vivekananda had spoken about the importance of yoga in his address at Chicago convention, said “State Government had already introduced yoga classes at Kshema Kendras, where the staff double up as yoga instructors.”

“The State Government, which is committed to take yoga to every nook and corner of the State, conducted a 10-day Yogothsava, where about 6 lakh people including Anganwadi and ASHA workers were introduced to yoga,” Rao added.

He said that yoga and ayurveda experts would help in reaching yoga and ayurveda to more number of people, by creating awareness among the people through such conventions.

Prior to the inauguration, yoga dance programme by yoga enthusiasts attracted the audience.

Ramakrisha Ashram, Mysuru, President Swami Muktidanandaji graced the occasion.

Bharati Yogadhama Founder and Sammelana President Dr. K.L. Shankaranarayana Jois presided. Senior Journalist Amshi Prasanna Kumar inaugurated the yoga photo exhibition and Panthanjali Yogasharma Trust, Bengaluru, Founder Prakash Guruji offered floral tribute to the portrait of Maharshi Pathanjali.

Yoga Convention Committee President Dr. S.P. Yoganna delivered the welcome and introductory address.

MLA K. Harishgowda, MLCs Dr. D. Thimmaiah and C.N. Manjegowda, MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda, Mysuru District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal, GSS Foundation Founder Srihari Dwarakanath, Government Ayurveda Research Centre, Mysuru, Assistant Director Dr. Lakshminarayana Shenoy and others were present.

The two-day event features seminars on various topics including ‘Yoga for Women Empowerment’, ‘History of Yoga’, ‘A bird’s eye view on scientific research on yoga’, ‘Mention of Yoga in Bhagavad Gita’ among others.