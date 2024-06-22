Private Layouts will be handed over to CMCs, TPs: MUDA Chairman
June 22, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: K. Marigowda, Chairman of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), has said that steps will be taken to hand over the Private Layouts handed over to MUDA to respective City Municipal Councils (CMCs) and Town Panchayats (TPs).

He was speaking to media persons after inspecting Somanathanagar and other localities, along with a team of MUDA Officers led by its Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar on Friday.

Marigowda said “The Underground Drainage (UGD) and Septic Tank will be built at Somanathanagar, while a storm water drain will be built to facilitate overflowing water from Kergalli Lake. Following the instructions of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Siddaramaiah Layout at Lingambudhi Palya will be fully developed by providing UGD and drinking water facilities.”

Measures will also be taken to compensate the genuine land owner at R.T. Nagar by reaching the relief amount, he added.

Referring to the complaint of a Private Layout owner raising the compound wall, restricting the access to 36 houses near SBM Layout, that was received during Taluk-level Janaspandana meeting held at new Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Siddarthanagar on Thursday, Marigowda directed the officers to issue a notice to the Private Layout owner and take measures to build the road for the benefit of aggrieved residents.

Upon the instructions of KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa, the Officers were also directed to construct UGD till the agricultural land belonging to one Chenna Reddy, after holding talks with the land owner, to remove the clogging of UDG water at Aishwarya Layout.

The other assurances made by Marigowda were steps to construct a Double Road from Naidu Store junction in Srirampura and to provide alternate site for the private party, to solve the issue related to traffic on the road stretching towards the Southern part from Gobbali Mara junction in J.P. Nagar.

Marigowda, who promised to hold Janaspandana programme at MUDA in the coming days, said gradually all the issues pertaining to residents of Private Layouts will be addressed, by bringing them to the notice of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The issues persist, as neither the Private Layout developers are providing basic infrastructure facilities to the residents nor the local bodies, under the ambit of which the layouts are located, respond to them towards solving the issues, added Marigowda.

MUDA Superintending Engineer Dharanendra, Secretary Shekar, Executive Engineer Nagesh, Tahsildar Mohan Kumari, AEE Naveen, Meenakshi, Assistant Director Roopa, Prashanth, Personal Assistant Gangadhar, leaders G.V. Seetharam, B. Ravi, Prakash, Devaiah, Bangarappa, Mahadev, Badagalahundi Ravi and others were present.

