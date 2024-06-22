Submit proposal on including Town Panchayats in Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban 2.0: GTD

June 22, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has directed the officials to come up with a proposal of including Bogadi, Srirampura, Kadakola and Rammanahalli Town Panchayats which come under Chamundeshwari Assembly segment, in Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban 2.0.

He was presiding over Hootagalli City Municipal Council (CMC) and Town Panchayats (TPs) progress review meeting at Jaladarshini Guest House here yesterday.

Pointing out that the four TPs (Bogadi, Srirampura, Kadakola and Rammanahalli), which adjoin the city, are lacking in infrastructure after they were upgraded (from Gram Panchayats), GTD directed the officials to finish ongoing works as per schedule.

Lack of funds

Officials told the MLA that barring the revenue generated from collection of taxes from citizens, the TPs were not getting any other Government funds. As such, there is shortage of funds for addressing drinking water problems and taking up cleaning works in the limits of TPs.

Rs. 25 crore action plan

Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWS&DB) Executive Engineer Asif said that only Hootagalli CMC has been covered under Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban 2.0 (SBM-2.0). Funds can be got for construction of a proper Underground Drainage (UGD) network if the four TPs too are brought under SBM-2.0.

He said that a Rs. 25 crore action plan has been submitted for construction of an UGD system that connects Roopanagar with Rayanakere which can prevent drainage water from entering Ajjayyanakere Lake after passing through Somanathanagar, SBM Layout, Kergalli and Salundi. But the Government is yet to approve it, Asif noted.

The action plan also features setting up of an STP plant, he added. To this, the MLA said that he would raise the matter during the KDP meeting to take place in Mysuru on June 26, which would be presided over by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

District Urban Planning Cell Planning Director Shubha said that Nanjangud and Hunsur have already been covered under SBM-2.0. After collecting inputs from officials, GTD spoke to Directorate of Municipal Administration Director G. Lakshmikantha Reddy over phone and asked him to take measures for including the four TPs that adjoin the city, in SBM-2.0, for which the TP officials would submit a proposal.

Hootagalli CMC Commissioner Chandrashekar said that there is dearth of funds for providing basic amenities in MUDA approved 31 private layouts that come under the CMC. The CMC would be deeply constrained if MUDA does not release funds for taking up works. The CMC would take up developmental works on priority if MUDA releases Rs.10 crore for now, he said.

GTD took strong exception to MUDA’s proposal for handing over layouts to TPs without providing any funds.

Maintaining that MUDA, which has collected development cess from residents has not executed any developmental works, he questioned what can TPs do if undeveloped layouts are handed over to them without providing any funds.

He wanted MUDA to release at least Rs.5 crore out of the development cess collected by MUDA to take up developmental works in handed over layouts.

Bogadi TP Chief Officer said that the MCC is refusing to accept waste collected in Bogadi TP limits for disposal at Vidyaranyapuram Solid Waste Treatment Plant, though it has been paid money for the same.

The MLA directed the officials to take up the issue with MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff and get the issue addressed.

He also asked to arrange at least 15 vehicles for daily waste collection in Srirampura and Bogadi Town Panchayat limits.

MLA directs officials to pay compensation to land losers

During the meeting, officials brought to the notice of the MLA that land losers are not paid compensation of Rs.17 lakh for the land that had been acquired for construction of the road (costing Rs. 18 crore) that links Hootagalli Industrial Area with the Petrol Bunk. As such, the farmers are not allowing traffic movement on this road, they said.

GTD called KIADB Land Acquisition Officer Dr. N.C. Venkataraju and directed him to release the compensation amount due to the farmers immediately and thus end the problem. He later directed the officials to complete all works within the stipulated time by utilising funds meant only for the purpose.

TPs Chief Officers Ravikeerthi, Deepa, Suresh and Basavaraj, Assistant Engineers Manjunath, Sadashivappa and other officials attended the meeting.