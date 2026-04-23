Ahead of Cauvery water dispute court submission…Cauvery Rakshana Samithi plans catchment tour

April 23, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Cauvery Rakshana Samithi will undertake a three-day tour of the Cauvery catchment areas from Apr. 27 to 29 to assess the ground situation ahead of filing a writ petition in the Supreme Court next month, alleging injustice to Karnataka in the sharing of Cauvery waters.

Addressing a press meet at Pathrakarthara Bhavan yesterday, Samithi President H.K. Ramu said the team, led by former Supreme Court Judge N. Gopalgowda, will interact with farmers, labourers and farmer associations, and visit agricultural fields to gather first-hand information.

“We will document the visit through videos and photographs, compile the material and submit it before the Supreme Court along with the writ petition,” he said.

The tour will begin from Bengaluru on Apr. 27 at 12.30 pm. The team will first visit Dubare, Cauvery Nisargadhama and Kushalnagar in Kodagu before halting for the night at Madikeri.

On Apr. 28, the members will visit Talacauvery and offer puja, followed by a public meeting at Kushalnagar or Harangi. At 4 pm, they will visit the Gorur Hemavathi Dam and later interact with farmer leaders before proceeding to the KRS Dam.

The team will then reach Mysuru and stay overnight at the Jaladarshini Guest House on Hunsur Road.

On Apr. 29, the Samithi will visit the Kabini Reservoir at 9.30 am and hold interactions with farmers, labourers and elected representatives. The tour will also cover Nanjangud, T. Narasipur, Shimsha and Mekedatu before concluding in Bengaluru.

Ramu alleged that Karnataka has been facing continued injustice in the distribution of Cauvery waters and said the tour aims to compile evidence for submission before the court.

The team includes advocate Brijesh Kalappa, former IPS officer T. Thimmegowda, former IFS officer Srikantaiah, former legislator Thippeswamy, irrigation expert Venkataramu, Samithi honorary president A. Devegowda, former MLC D.S. Veeraiah, C. Rajanna, K.T. Chandru, Andanappa, T. Nanjappa, legal advisor Gangadhara Gowda, Pradeep Kumar, Rashimi, Ramegowda, Yashoda Rajanna and Kanyakumari.

M. Chandrashekar, H.L. Yamuna, K.C. Madesh, Gangadhara Gowda, Raghuram Gowda, Prakash and K.V. Mallesh were present at the press meet.