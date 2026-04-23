17,736 students appear for CET in city

April 23, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A total of 17,736 students appeared for the Under Graduate Common Entrance Test (UG-CET) conducted by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) at 36 centres across the city this morning. The students, on arrival at the examination centres, were checked thoroughly by Police personnel using metal detectors at the entrance. Following this, the students were subjected to face recognition through a mobile application to ensure only the registered candidates were appearing for the examination. The authorities had also set up 36 flying squads, which were seen visiting different centres across the city.

Today being the first day of the two-day examination, the students appeared for Physics exam in the morning session between 10.30 am to 11.50 am and later appeared for Chemistry exam held between 2.30 pm and 3.50 pm. Tomorrow (Apr. 24), the students will appear for Mathematics exam in the morning session between 10.30 am and 11.50 am and Biology exam in the afternoon session between 2.30 pm and 3.50 pm.

The district administration to ensure transparency and prevent malpractices during the examination has installed CCTV cameras at all 36 examination centres which are being monitored through the command centre at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

Picture shows a student being scanned for facial recognition using a mobile application.

Karnataka Examination Authority had issued guidelines for the students to be followed. They were barred from wearing collared T-shirts, full arm shirts, shoes, socks, pants with multiple pockets and jewellery except mangalasutra. Not a single case of a student being denied entry for not following the rules was reported in city.