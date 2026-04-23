SSLC: 94.1% pass in State

April 23, 2026

Seven students across Karnataka score 625/625

Manaswini Pradeep of Vijaya Vittala and Madhuri of Karnataka Public School top Mysuru with 624 marks; Lakshan of Adarsha Vidyalaya scores 622

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka has recorded 94.1 pass percentage in SSLC exams-1 (2025-26) of State Board held from Mar. 18 to Apr. 2.

Announcing the results at Bengaluru this noon, Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa said a historic result of 94.1% pass has been achieved for the first time.

Pointing out that 7,70,209 students had appeared for the exam, Madhu Bangarappa said the evaluation was held at 237 evaluation camps in 35 districts and was completed on Apr. 16.

Out of the 7,70,209 students, 7,24,794 students have passed, thus recording a State pass percentage of 94.1, which is an increase by 14.06 percent when compared to last year (2024-25).

Continuing with the trend for the past several years, girls have performed better than boys this year too, with girls recording a pass percentage of 96.18 as compared to 91.94 percentage of boys.

“Rural area students’ pass percentage is more than that of urban area students. The Government Schools have performed well this year, recording an increase of 16.8 percentage pass from last year,” Madhu Bangarappa said.

“Another noticeable point is that marks scored by individual students has also increased, with 66.5 percentage of students scoring more than 60 percentage marks,” he said adding that students have benefitted with the reduction of passing marks from 35% to 33%.

The Minister further said that as many as 6,176 Schools (Government – 2,393, Aided- 824, Unaided- 2,959) of the State have achieved 100% result. As many as 7 students from across the State have secured the maximum marks (625/625)this year,” he added.

Vijaya Vittala Educational Institutions (VVEI) Hon. President R. Vasudev Bhat greeting SSLC topper Manaswini Pradeep, who scored 624/625 marks, with a bouquet at Vijaya Vittala Vidyashala premises in city this morning as (from left) Vidyashala Principal S.A. Veena, Manaswini’s father Pradeep Nagaraj and VVEI Hon. Secretary A. Vishwanatha look on.

Mysuru: 20th position

Mysuru district has come in 20th position in the pass percentage rankings, recording a pass percentage of 94.45.

However, the pass percentage has increased by 13.56% as compared to previous year’s (2024-25) record of 80.89%.

In Mysuru district, two students, both girls, have secured 624/625 marks, thus coming second among 21 in the State — Manaswini Pradeep of Vijaya Vittala Vidyashala, Saraswathipuram in city and R. Madhuri of Karnataka Public School (KPS) at Yelwal in Mysuru taluk.

Manaswini is the daughter of Pradeep Nagaraj and C.R. Radha while Madhuri is the daughter of K.P. Saritha.

Meanwhile, M.S. Lakshan of PM Shri Government Adarsha Vidyalaya, Mysuru South, has secured 622 marks. He is the son of late G. Madhu and P. Shashirekha.

R. Madhuri, a student of Karnataka Public School, Yelwal, who emerged as joint second topper in the State scoring 624/625, is flanked by elder brother R. Keerthan and mother K.P. Saritha.

Dakshina Kannada on top

Dakshina Kannada has topped the State district-wise rankings, recording a pass percentage of 98.4, followed by Udupi (second – 98.18), Uttar Kannada (third – 98.09), Hassan (fourth – 97.51) and Mandya (fifth – 97.45).

Kodagu has come eighth with a pass percentage of 96.68. Kalaburagi has been placed at the bottom of list with a ranking of 35 (85.06 percent).