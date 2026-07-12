When S. Janaki sang for the last time in Mysuru on Oct. 28, 2017 

July 12, 2026

Mysuru: After reigning over the world of music for six decades, S. Janaki gave her final public performance in Mysuru on Oct. 28, 2017.

‘S. Janaki Musical Nights’ was organised at the Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri by the S. Janaki Charitable Trust in association with S. Janaki Furniture and Timbers.

Janaki Amma began the evening with an invocation to Lord Ganesha before captivating the packed audience with songs in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. Though she was 80 at the time, her voice remained as mellifluous as ever, drawing thunderous applause and whistles from her admirers.

Addressing the audience, Janaki announced that it would be her final concert. “This is my last performance. I will not sing anywhere again. I have been singing since 1957, for six decades. I cannot sing as I once did,” she said.

With her characteristic sense of humour, she remarked that a local shop had named itself S. Janaki Furniture and Timbers. “It is not mine. Since you’ve used my name, you should pay me commission,” she quipped, drawing laughter from the audience.

She also reminded her admirers that she had fans across the world and requested them not to record or upload videos of the concert on their mobile phones. “Otherwise, people will think Janaki has sung poorly,” she said with characteristic humility.