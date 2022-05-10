White tigress Thara gives birth to three cubs at Mysuru Zoo

May 10, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: After a gap of nine years, a tigress has given birth at Mysuru Zoo and the Zoo authorities said that the mother and her cubs are healthy.

Three cubs were born on Apr. 26 to eight-year-old white tigress Thara and four year-old tiger Rocky and the mother and cubs are being closely monitored by animal keepers and Zoo veterinarians. After Thara got pregnant, the Zoo authorities had installed CCTV camera at her enclosure and her health and behaviour was being monitored.

As Thara displayed normal behaviour and feeding the cubs, the Zoo authorities have now disclosed the birth.

Zoo Executive Director Ajith M. Kulkarni, speaking to SOM, said that after a gap of nine long years, tiger cubs have been born in Mysuru Zoo. Pointing out that Mysuru Zoo is in the forefront in tiger conservation, he said that tigers at the Zoo were not allowed to mate since a few years and hence no cubs were born. As there is a demand for tigers from other Zoos, Thara and Rocky were allowed to mate and as a result, three cubs were born to them, the Zoo Executive Director added. At present Mysuru Zoo houses nine tigers, seven tigresses and three cubs.