‘Saptapadi’ mass marriage ceremony in Nanjangud on May 25

May 10, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Administration and the Department of Religious Endowment will conduct a simple mass marriage ceremony under ‘Saptapadi Vivaha Yojana‘ at Srikanteshwaraswamy temple in Nanjangud town on May 25, said Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. B. S. Manjunathaswamy.

He was speaking at a preliminary meeting held to discuss the event at DC’s Office in My-suru recently.

The ADC said the mass marriage ceremony will be held from 10.55 am to 11.40 am on May 25 (Wednesday) during the auspicious Kataka lagna on the premises of Srikantetesh-waraswamy temple.

In an effort to support the people belonging to economically weaker sections and also middle class, who are not in a position to spend lakhs of rupees for marriages, the State Government introduced the mass marriage programme.

The brides and grooms, interested to participate in the event, should register their names before May 13, he said.

Incentives

The bride and the groom will get benefits of Rs. 55,000, which includes Rs. 5,000 for the groom to buy a shirt and dhoti, Rs. 10,000 for the bride to purchase a wedding saree and blouse and a gold mangalya, weighing 8 gm.

Conditions

However, the couple willing to tie the nuptial knot in the ceremony, should follow the guidelines laid out by the Government. “The parents of both the bride and the groom should give their consent and be present at the wedding, along with witnesses. If there are any complaints about the registered couple, their eligibility would be verified again. The bride and the groom should have completed 18 and 21 years of age respectively and should produce valid documents. Only first time marriages will be allowed. In case, their documents are found to be false, legal action would be taken against them,” Dr. Manjunathaswamy explained.