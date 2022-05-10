Birth and Death Register to be linked with population census

May 10, 2022

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a visit to Assam, said that the Birth and Death register will be linked with population census.

Speaking after inaugurating the Census Office at Amingaon in Assam on Monday, Amit Shah said that the country is gearing up for e-Census.

Pointing out that every birth and death in the country will be entered in the Birth and Death Register by 2024, Shah said that this will help in automatic updation of records concerning population.

Maintaining that the Home Ministry will use the latest technology for scientific conduct of population census, he said that this will help in maintaining 100 percent accuracy in the population register.

Continuing, Shah said that this register will also facilitate inclusion of a child’s name in the voter’s list once the child attains the age of 18 years. Noting that the name of a person will automatically get deleted from the population register after his/her death, Shah said that the new software will also enable any corrections or changes in names or residential address.