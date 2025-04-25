White topping of Mysuru roads at Rs. 391 crore: CM
News

White topping of Mysuru roads at Rs. 391 crore: CM

April 25, 2025

M.M. Hills: Like Bengaluru, the roads in Mysuru district will be white topped at an estimated cost of Rs. 391 crore. This follows the approval given to several proposals discussed at the Special Cabinet Meeting chaired by CM Siddaramaiah here yesterday.

Siddaramaiah said, the Cabinet has approved to acquire land spending Rs. 101 crore for the expansion of Mysore Airport runway, Rs. 30 crore for converting the old Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Mysuru as a museum, Rs. 70 crore for the construction of new building of Government CPC Polytechnic at N.R. Mohalla in Mysuru and those related to creating basic infrastructural facilities like power supply, drainage, road and others, at tribal areas.

That apart, Rs. 40 crore will be spent on the development of Khadi Gramodyoga Kendra at Badanavalu in Nanjangud taluk, that was visited by Mahatma Gandhi, conforming with the assurance made during Bharat Jodo Yatra, said CM Siddaramaiah.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching