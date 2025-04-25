Survey of Scheduled Caste families for internal reservation

April 25, 2025

Mysuru Zilla Panchayat CEO chairs preliminary meeting

Mysuru: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat (ZP) S. Ukesh Kumar has asked the officers to prepare a list of staff to be involved in the survey of Scheduled Caste (SC) families to classify them for extending the benefits of internal reservation.

This follows the recommendation of One-Man Commission headed by Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das, that submitted an interim report to the Government recently. Following the report, the Government has decided to conduct the survey in three phases.

Ukesh Kumar chaired a preliminary meeting at ZP auditorium here this morning, where various matters related to the survey were discussed.

The first phase of survey will be conducted from May 15 to 17, during which enumerators will go door-to-door. The second phase of survey will be held from May 19 to 21, by organising special camps at the polling booths. In the third phase of survey from May 19 to 23, the SC families can make voluntary declaration online.

As many as 5,000 Supervisors and 58,968 Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) will be involved in the survey across the State, with Head Masters to be entrusted with the task as Supervisors and High School teachers as enumerators.

ZP CEO Ukesh Kumar directed the officials to prepare a list of active staff and submit the same by Monday (Apr. 28). While the decision on providing incentives for the staff to carry out the survey is under discussion at the Government-level, there is no clarity yet on providing remuneration.

Social Welfare Department District Officer Rangegowda and others were present.