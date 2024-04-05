Take steps to supply water in rural parts of Mysuru: ZP CEO

April 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: K.M. Gayathri, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zilla Panchayat, has directed the Officers to take precautionary measures to ensure that there would not be any cry for drinking water at rural parts of the district.

She was speaking during an interaction through video conference with the Executive Officers of Taluk Panchayats, Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) and Assistant Executive Engineers of Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department, at the mini hall of ZP here on Apr. 3.

The CEO told the Officers to prepare a list of respective villages that may face drinking water crisis in the next 15 days and make preparations to address them.

She also collected information on the availability of water at borewells and directed to test water source along with its quality using Field Test Kit (FTK) and collect the report. The potable water should be supplied to the people on a regular basis. Besides, awareness should be created among the public against using water unfit for consumption, the CEO said.

“Following the rise in temperature level, the water level at borewells is also depleting. A report should be submitted on the alternative arrangements made after collecting information pertaining to defunct borewells,” the CEO told the Officers.

The borewells should be drilled after conducting a spot inspection involving geologists to confirm the availability of water. The borewells should be drilled on the basis of complaints received over drinking water related issues and measures be taken to supply water to villages, she added.

Awareness should also be created about Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and prevent the people from migrating in search of jobs, by creating jobs under NREGA, she said.

That apart, awareness should be created about voting under Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) and ensure basic infrastructural facilities at the polling stations.

ZP Deputy Secretary (Develop-ment) Jagannath, Executive Engineer of Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department Ranjith Kumar, Executive Officer of H.D. Kote Taluk Panchayat S.P. Dharanesh and others were present at the interaction meet.

Dial 24×7 Control Room

A 24×7 Control Room has been opened at Zilla Panchayat Office to receive complaints related to drinking water at rural parts of Mysuru. The complaints can be lodged by calling Phone number: 0821-2526355.

Executive Officers (EO) of Taluk Panchayats and Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) of Gram Panchayats should take adequate publicity measures in their respective limits to create awareness among public on judicious use of water.