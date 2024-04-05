28 candidates file nomination papers for Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency

April 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha (LS) Constituency, which is witnessing a keen battle between BJP-JD(S) coalition and the Congress, saw as many as 28 candidates filing their nomination papers, with 13 of them filing their nomination papers on the last day on Thursday.

Those who filed their nomination papers on Thursday were- H.M. Nanjundaswamy of Sahakaranagar in Bengaluru as Samajwadi Janata Party (Karnataka) candidate, N. Ambarish of Doddarayapete in Chamarajanagar as Karnataka Janata Party candidate, A.G. Ramachandrarao of Siddarthanagar in Mysuru city as Jaatyateetha Prajaprabhutva Congress Party candidate, Revathi Raj of Suryanagar KHB Colony in Bengaluru as Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate and P.K.Darshan Shourie of Kundachheri village in Kodagu district, Raju of Kuvempunagar in city, Sanna Nayaka of Shankhahalli in Saragur taluk, C.J. Ambedkar of Chamarayanakote in Periyapatna taluk, Rajanna of Goddanapura in Nanjangud taluk, D. Ramaiah of Lalanahalli in K.R. Nagar taluk, R. Mahesh of Shagya in Chamarajanagar district, D.N. Naveenkumar of Devarasanahalli in Nanjangud taluk and Shivakumar of Saraswathipuram in Hunsur town, all independent candidates.

The filing of nomination papers had begun on Mar. 28 and till Apr. 3, a day before the deadline, 15 candidates, including those of the BJP and the Congress had filed their nomination papers on different dates since then. However, the filing of nomination papers saw a sudden spurt yesterday, the last day for filing of nominations, with as many as 13 candidates filing nominations, before the deadline ended at 3 pm.

The 15 candidates who had filed their nomination papers earlier were Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of BJP, M. Lakshmana of the Congress, T.R. Sunil of Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) who was the first candidate to file his nomination papers on the opening day on Mar.28, M.S. Praveen of Karnataka Rashtra Samiti, A.S. Satish of Akhila Bharath Hindu Mahasabha, H.K. Krishna of Karunada Party, J.S. Leelavathi of Uttama Prajaakeeya Party, N. Harish of Socialist Party (India), Christopher Rajkumar of Indian Movement Party and P.S. Yediyurappa, Doreswamy, Shivananjaiah, M. Rangaswamy, M. Ramamurthy and N. Srinivas, all independents.

The scrutiny of nomination papers was taken up today and the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is Apr. 8. The voting will take place on Apr. 26 and the counting of votes will be taken up on June 4 after all the 7 phases of polling across the country concludes on June 1.

For the Chamarajanagar(SC) seat, 25 candidates have filed nomination papers. The candidates include Sunil Bose of Congress and S. Balaraj of BJP.

In Mandya Lok Sabha Constituency, 27 candidates have filed their nomination papers. The prominent candidates include former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is contesting as the BJP-JD(S) coalition candidate, Venkataramanegowda (Star Chandru) of the Congress.