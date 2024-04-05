Mathigodu Elephant Camp opened for tourists

April 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mathigodu Elephant Camp, situated a short distance away from the Anechowkur Gate at the entry of Kodagu district from Mysuru, has transformed into a tourist attraction and is open for tourists.

The Camp houses 17 elephants including Dasara Howdah Elephant and the fearless tusker, Abhimanyu.

The Forest Department has revamped the Mathigodu Elephant Camp into a tourist hub while prioritising safety measures. This camp falls within the precincts of the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve and the Forest Department has spent Rs. 1 crore towards its development.

To ensure the safety of both visitors and elephants, a railway track barrier gate has been erected, effectively preventing proximity interactions. Additionally, the establishment of two designated parking lots offers travellers ample space to unwind.

A dedicated walking path has been constructed, facilitating easy access from the parking areas to the elephant viewing zone.