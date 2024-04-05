Peripheral Ring Road: MUDA shortlists three agencies for DPR task

April 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has shortlisted three consultants/agencies to undertake the crucial task of preparing both the feasibility report and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the ambitious Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project. This significant endeavour aims to address the escalating traffic congestion on the existing Outer Ring Road (ORR) and facilitate the planned expansion of the city.

As per the tender specifications, the Peripheral Ring Road is envisioned to span between 105 to 110 kilometres in length. It will encircle the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and extend accessibility to more areas on the city’s outskirts. The tender for this significant project was issued on June 15, 2023.

MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar stated to Star of Mysore yesterday that the tender process was initiated after the State Government approved of the Rs. 10-crore DPR for the PRR project. Approximately 15 to 16 consortiums expressed interest and submitted applications for the DPR preparation tender.

“After thorough evaluation of the tender specifications and the eligibility criteria of the applicant companies, we have selected three consultants or agencies and have forwarded the shortlist to the State Government,” he confirmed.

Mandatory approvals

Dinesh Kumar also mentioned that the agency or consultant selected to prepare the DPR must complete the task within three months Given that the project exceeds Rs. 5 crore, government approval is mandatory. Alongside the shortlisted three consultants, MUDA has forwarded all tender applicants to the Government for consideration.

“We have diligently followed due process, and the issuance of the work order for DPR preparation will be postponed until the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections and the subsequent lifting of the Model Code of Conduct. Once the DPR is finalised, it will be presented to the MUDA Board for clearance. Subsequently, the DPR will be forwarded to the Government for approval,” he elaborated.

Alignment established

MUDA has identified specific parcels of land through which the PRR will traverse, and an alignment has been established. Careful consideration has been given to ensure that the road avoids existing villages and steers clear of riverbanks, forested areas, canals, lakes and other water bodies.

In line with these considerations, the DPR is expected to provide comprehensive details regarding alternative routes in case of obstacles like water bodies, as well as access to nearby roads that can be utilised. Additionally, the DPR should outline the required land quantities and the total project cost.

The DPR must include plans for the relocation of overhead power lines and other electrical installations, along with provisions for compensating for the felling of fruit-bearing and other valuable trees, as well as the demolition of structures and constructions that impede the road’s path. It should also detail the construction of Over and Under Bridges, service roads, the main corridor of the PRR, and other necessary infrastructure components.