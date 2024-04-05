Rise in sweltering heat may take toll on health

April 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The surge in maximum temperature by two to three degree Celsius above normal temperature in North and South interior areas of the State and parts of coastal areas has been taking a toll on the health of people and livestock.

As per the weather forecast released by India Meteorological Department (IMD), Karnataka will witness the increase in maximum temperature above normal level in the months of April and May.

The State Government has already declared 223 taluks in the State as drought hit and the sweltering heat may have an adverse impact. The Government has issued advisories for the people to follow to prevent or control the situation.

Following the rise in tem-perature level, the possibilities of people suffering from dehydration, absorption of heat, fatigue and sun stroke are more along with swelling and unconsciousness. In the cases of fever with body temperature below 39 degree Celsius, it may be due to absorption of heat. The complaints of tiredness, weakness, dizziness, head attack, vomiting sensation, stretching of nerves and sweating may be the symptoms of suffering from heat.

Sun stroke may occur in the cases of body temperature recorded at 40 degree Celsius (104 degree Fahrenheit) or more may result in variation in respiratory level or unconsciousness. Such symptoms should not be ignored.

Those affected by sweltering heat should be shifted to a cool place with shadow and wipe their body with a wet cloth, besides keeping the wet cloth on their body and sprinkling water on their head. If they are conscious, they should be given water or liquid that will be help in rehydrating their condition.

Max. temperature in Mysuru 37 degree Celsius

The maximum temperature in Mysuru district was recorded at 37 degree Celsius today, according to the weather forecast published on the dashboard of India Meteorological Department (IMD) website.

According to the seven-day forecast, there would be no respite from rising temperature level for now, with the maximum temperature expected to remain at 37 degree Celsius tomorrow (Apr.6), followed by rise in temperature by one degree Celsius touching 38 degree Celsius on Apr. 7, before hitting down by one degree Celsius to 37 degree Celsius on Apr.8 and remaining steady at 36 degree Celsius on Apr.9 and 10.