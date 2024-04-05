Yaduveer steps up campaign targeting youths and students

April 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Stepping up his poll campaign, Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency BJP candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar visited a few educational Institutions and Companies, targeting the youth community and student folks, this morning.

He began his campaign for the day by first visiting Kaynes Technology in Hebbal Industrial Area, where he sought votes of the staff and workers.

He later visited Sapient College on KRS Road, followed by Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering in Gokulam 3rd Stage, Mahajana Post-Graduate Centre on KRS Road, GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women (GSSIETW) on KRS Road, Skanray Technologies and Excel Soft in Hebbal Industrial area and MIT Degree College on Manandavadi Road.

Addressing the students and faculty at Mahajana PG Centre, Yaduveer stressed on the need for realising the dreams of PM Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat.’

Pointing out that he was contesting the LS polls as aspired by PM Modi, Yaduveer said it is important for students to update their skills and PM Modi has launched several programmes for enhancing the skills among the youths and students which would help in promoting ‘Make in India’ concept.

Noting that he has been working out of the Palace too for the past several years for the welfare of the people, Yaduveer said that he is serving as an Ambassador for a few Associations and Organisations.

“You have all treated me like a member of your own family, for which I am always grateful. It is important to develop Mysuru and Kodagu while also retaining its rich traditions and heritage. The erstwhile Mysore rulers laid a strong foundation for Brand Mysuru by coming up with many developmental works, which needs to be taken forward now for regaining the past glory of Mysuru region in the global map,” he said and sought support from the gathering.

PG Centre Director Dr. C.K. Renukarya, Secretary Dr. Vijayalakshmi Bhagavat, faculty Shobha and Bhavana were present on the occasion.