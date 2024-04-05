Congress candidate M. Lakshmana intensifies campaign in city
April 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency candidate M. Lakshmana intensified his campaign by visiting Devaraja Market in the heart of the city this morning. He was accompanied by Chamaraja MLA K. Harish Gowda and other local Congress leaders.

During his campaign, Lakshmana sought votes and distributed pamphlets that highlighted the Congress Government’s guarantee schemes and other welfare programmes, among the vendors and members of the public.

Later Lakshmana and Harish Gowda were felicitated by Devaraja Market traders Association under the leadership of the Association President Mahadev.

Lakshmana thereafter left for DFRL (Defence Food Research Laboratory) on Bannur road in Siddarthanagar and sought votes of the staff and other workers there.

