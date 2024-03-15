I entered politics to make a meaningful impact: Yaduveer

March 15, 2024

No influence by relatives; My selection was based on BJP’s rigorous processes, scrutiny

Mysore/Mysuru: BJP’s new face in the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who is also the scion of the erstwhile Mysore royal family, has articulated his motive behind venturing into the realm of politics — to render a significant contribution to society.

“I have entered politics with the sole intention of making a meaningful impact. Political authority is imperative for better service to society and fostering positive change,” he affirmed.

Addressing the media following his maiden visit to the BJP Office at Chamarajapuram last evening after the announcement of his candidature, Yaduveer elucidated that his decision to embark on this political journey had been a contemplative process.

He elucidated that his inclination towards politics had been gradually developing over the last nine to 10 years, underscoring his long standing engagement in various personal and public service endeavours. Yaduveer underscored the pivotal role of political power in effectuating substantial change and underscored the necessity of political involvement for this purpose.

“Up to a certain point, one can participate in public service activities. However, to effect substantial change, power becomes imperative. Hence, I chose to step into the realm of politics with this objective in mind. With the blessings of Goddess Sri Chamundeshwari and my mother, I embark on this journey. Numerous individuals have dedicated themselves to the betterment of the Mysuru-Kodagu constituency in the past, deserving my profound gratitude. They have laid the groundwork, and I aspire to propel the momentum of progress forward, leaving an indelible mark on our collective future,” he elucidated.

Expressing gratitude to his family and the people of the Mysuru-Kodagu constituency, Yaduveer underscored the significance of cooperation from party workers in achieving success. He acknowledged the challenges ahead in the electoral battle but affirmed his determination to compete and succeed in the electoral battle.

Out from AC rooms

Responding to queries, Yaduveer expressed his readiness to leave the comfort of the palace and embrace the rough and tumble of politics. He emphasised that transitioning from the comfort of air-conditioned rooms to public life was not daunting but seen as a responsibility.

Regarding his inspiration to join the BJP and addressing speculations, Yaduveer clarified that his selection as a BJP candidate was made through due process, without any influence from relatives. He expressed confidence in the principles and vision of the BJP, citing stability and progress as guiding factors in his decision to join the party.

He dismissed speculations in the media about any influence from the Rajasthan royal family in his political entry and clarified that his selection as the BJP candidate underwent the party’s rigorous processes, including scrutiny by the State BJP unit.

All are equal before the Constitution

Yaduveer further underscored the significance of forging one’s unique identity while upholding tradition, stressing the collective endeavour required to surmount challenges in the political arena. He assured that matters about the Mysore Palace, its assets, and its properties would be meticulously addressed in accordance with legal parameters.

“According to the Constitution, everyone is equal; before God and as per our Constitutional principles, everyone is merely an ordinary individual. Dynasties are part of an enduring tradition, but we must carve out our own identity. I am committed to overcoming all hurdles in politics with the guidance and cooperation of all. Transitioning from air-conditioned rooms to public spaces may seem challenging, but in public life, fulfilling public responsibilities is paramount,” he articulated.

When asked about his vision for Mysuru, Yaduveer emphasised the legacy of his ancestors in setting the stage for the city’s advancement, a legacy that has enriched subsequent generations.

He conveyed his determination to carry forward the commendable initiatives undertaken by his predecessors, notably citing Prathap Simha and guide them to their successful completion.

“I have a vision to make Mysuru a centre of tourism in South India. There are many brands and unique products in this region that deserve a special place,” he said. Earlier, Yaduveer was welcomed to the BJP office amidst the sounds of Mangala Vadhya and folk art, where he was congratulated by hundreds of party leaders and workers. The event saw the presence of notable personalities including MLA T.S. Srivatsa, former MLC S. Siddaraju, former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, and BJP Rural president L.R. Mahadevaswamy.

Yaduveer later called on BJP city president and former MLA L. Nagendra at the latter’s house in K.G. Koppal. He also called on former MLA S.A. Ramdas at the latter’s home office in Vidyaranyapuram.