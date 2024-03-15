I respect Mysore royal family but Yaduveer is an opponent: Sait

March 15, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Hours after Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the erstwhile Mysore royal family, secured a BJP ticket to contest from the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency, Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait expressed his respect for the royal family while acknowledging Yaduveer as his political opponent.

“I have immense respect for the royal family and its members, but my focus remains on ensuring victory for the Congress candidate. Yaduveer’s selection as the BJP candidate is an internal matter of their party and we refrain from commenting on it. The Congress party is gearing up to announce its candidate, and it’s our duty to extend full support to our nominee,” Sait stated while addressing reporters at the Congress Office yesterday.

Commenting on the denial of the BJP ticket to two-time MP Prathap Simha, Tanveer Sait remarked that this incident exemplifies the uncertainty prevalent in politics. “Prathap Simha is a dear friend of mine, and I had believed that he would secure the ticket again this time. The decision to deny him the ticket came as unexpected. Nevertheless, I extend my best wishes to Prathap Simha for his future endeavours now that it’s clear he won’t be contesting this time,” Sait added.