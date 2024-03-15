Golden Jubilee of MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad’s political journey on Mar.17
Golden Jubilee of MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad’s political journey on Mar.17

March 15, 2024

Former CMs S.M. Krishna and M. Veerappa Moily, former Assembly Speaker Kagodu Thimmappa and former Minister P.G.R. Sindhia to attend

Mysore/Mysuru: As Chamarajanagar BJP MP and former Union Minister V. Sreenivasa Prasad completes 50 years of his political career (1974 to 2024), the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the political journey of the senior Politician will be held at the Convocation Hall, KSOU, Muktagangothri campus on Hunsur Road at 11 am on Mar. 17.

Former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna will inaugurate the event at 11 am in the presence of another former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily, former Minister and former Assembly Speaker Kagodu Thimmappa, former Minister P.G.R. Sindhia and a host of other political leaders.

Jnanpith awardee Nadoja Dr. Chandrashekara Kambara will release the felicitation volume.

MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad will be felicitated on the occasion.

