De Paul College hosts two-day International Conference in Hindi

March 15, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A two-day International Hindi Conference with the theme ‘Nayi Sadi Ka Sahitya: Hindi Kannada Ka Visesh Sandarb’ was organised by the Language Department of De Paul College, Mysuru, recently in collaboration with Kendra Hindi Sansthan, Agra.

The conference was inaugurated by Prof. Laxmi Kanta Chawla, former Health Minister, Government of Punjab and Dr. Ajai Kumar Singh, former Karnataka DG and IGP, by lighting the traditional lamp.

Delivering her inaugural address, Laxmi Kanta Chawla expressed her happiness over the international conference, to discuss both Hindi and Kannada literature, being organised in Mysuru.

“South Indian languages should be taught in North India and the North Indian languages including Hindi should be taught in the South as it will help in strengthening the emotional integration of the country, which I recommended when I served as the Minister in Government of Punjab,” she said.

Chawla asked, ‘When we teach Spanish, Russian and other languages why are our languages such as Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam not being taught in the North Indian region?’

IGP (Internal Security Division, Bengaluru) Dr. Vipul Kumar IPS; Bengaluru North University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Niranjan Vanalli; DBHPS, Chennai, former Vice-Chancellor and former Director, Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth, Varanasi, Prof. Ram Mohan Pathak; Institute of Higher Education and Research former Chairman Dr. Rishabdev Sharma; Poet and Columnist Prof. Siddalinga Pattana Shetty; Kannada and Hindi Translator Prof. Prabhashankar ‘Premi’ and Celebrity Chef and JiV Joint Secretary Moksha Sharma; College Vice-Principal and Conference Organising Secretary Rev. Dr. Joy CM; Dean of Studies and Conference Joint Secretary Dr. Shijo Antony CM; Conference Convenor Dr. Sathyanarayana Mamatha and others were present.

DE SMARIKA, conference proceedings book, which includes messages from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and scholars such as Padma Shri Tomio Mizokami of Japan, Prof. Tatayana Orisyanka of Germany, Prof Heins Werner Wessler of Sweden, Hindi International papers published by De Paul College alumni students from Canada, Australia, UAE and USA was released by Dr. Vipul Kumar, IPS and International Standard Book Number (ISBN) book was released by Prof. Ram Mohan Pathak. About 175 delegates attended the conference where a total of 36 papers were presented of which 30 were in Hindi and 6 in Kannada.

Four technical sessions were chaired by Dr. Sudha Ramesh, Dr. Nirmala, Prof. Siddhalingana Pattana Shetty and Prof. T.G. Prabhashankar Premi. De Paul College also invited Prof. Pratibah Mudaliar, Dr. Hema Pattana Shetty, Dr. Prabhu Sena, Dr. Nagarathna Rao and Dr. Sudha as the speakers for the sessions.

The International Hindi Conference concluded with the distribution of certificates by chief guest Prof. A.G. Sriram, Principal of DHBPS Hindi BEd College to the participants at the valedictory programme.

The event was sponsored by JiV, an NGO started by like-minded people with a motto of educating, conserving and empowering people in the field of education, environment and social welfare in Mysuru.