Solo art expo at Mysuru Art Gallery on Mar. 16, 17

March 15, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A two-day solo art exhibition will be held on Mar. 16 and 17 at Mysuru Art Gallery located at 12th Cross on Ramanuja Road in city.

Art works of Rani S. Nagavala will be exhibited at the venue. The exhibition will be inaugurated by Theatre and Television artiste Deepa Ravishankar at 11 am on Mar. 16.

Mysuru Art Gallery Founder- President L. Shivalingappa will preside. Interested public can visit the Gallery between 10.30 am and 6 pm to have a glimpse of the art works.

For details, contact Mob: 94481-30067 or 9481310424.

About the artist: Rani S. Nagavala, an engineering graduate in Information Technology from NIE, Mysuru is the daughter of D.L. Geetha and N.P. Shiva Shankar, retd. Librarian, JSS Medical College, Mysuru. She is currently pursuing Karnatak music under Vidu. Meera Manjunath.

Rani has exhibited her art works at Kala Santhe held at NIE last year and also at State-level Youth Festival held in 2023. She has created art works using pencil, charcoal and pens.

