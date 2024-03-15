No grace marks for Second PU students
News

No grace marks for Second PU students

March 15, 2024

Bengaluru: Even as rumours that grace marks will be awarded to students who had appeared for Second PUC Physics paper held on Mar. 7 as the paper was found too difficult, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has clarified that no grace marks will be awarded.

The Board, in a clarification, said that the circular dated Mar.10 on awarding grace marks, which is doing rounds is fake and is aimed at misleading students and parents.

PU Board Director H.N. Gopalakrishna said  the circular that is doing the rounds on social media on giving  grace marks for Physics paper as the Multiple Choice Questions were too tough, is absolutely fake. He said that the questions were based on NCERT text books, and clarified  that the Board has not yet taken decision on awarding grace marks.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching