Siddartha Traffic Police install reflectors

March 15, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Siddarthanagar Traffic Police have fixed reflectors to trees and electric poles under their limits to prevent accidents during night hours and enable smooth flow of traffic.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Parashuramappa and staff fixed reflectors and reflector tapes not only on trees but on road medians as well.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Parashuramappa said that the reflectors were being fixed to trees and electric poles across the city to prevent accidents during night hours.