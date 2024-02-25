Mysuru reels under summer heat

February 25, 2024

After peaking up to 35 degrees Celsius last Sunday, maximum temperature reduces to 33 degrees Celsius on Feb. 24

Mysore/Mysuru: Even before the onset of summer in March, the soaring temperature levels in the past few days in the State have been a cause for worry, especially for people who are already reeling under the failure of monsoon.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the maximum temperature level in Mysuru district touched 35-degree Celsius within 24 hours of last Sunday to Monday, according to the reading obtained on Monday at 8.30 am, with no sign of relief for now.

Likewise, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35-degree Celsius again within 24 hours of Monday last and Tuesday in the Mysuru district, while the maximum temperature in Mandya was recorded at 34.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Chamarajanagar- 34.9-degree Celsius.

Kodagu which is usually enveloped with cold breeze has also been witnessing a maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius, with a minimum temperature level recorded at 20.2 degrees Celsius exceeding other districts.

The minimum temperature in Mysuru district is recorded at 19.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Mandya with 18 degrees Celsius and Chamarajanagar with 18.6 degrees Celsius.

After peaking up to 35 degrees Celsius last Sunday to Tuesday, there has been some respite and the temperature reduced to 33 degrees Celsius yesterday (Feb. 24).

The good news is that the maximum temperature will be at 33 degrees Celsius till Feb. 28, as per the data from Agro-Meteorological Field Unit (AMFU) of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) at Organic Farming Research Station at Naganahalli near Mysuru.

The minimum temperature till Feb. 28 will be 18 degrees Celsius and there is no rainfall prediction till then.

As per forecast received from IMD, a cloudy sky with no rainfall may be expected from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28 in Mysuru district. The day temperature is expected to be 33 degrees Celsius and the night temperature is expected 18 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity in the morning hours is expected to be 55-56% and afternoon relative humidity is expected to be in the range of 26-29%. Wind speed is expected to be 1 to 3 km per hour.

Mysuru also holds the record for the highest temperature recorded way back on Feb. 28, 1931, when the district had sweltered under the heat of 36.1 degrees Celsius. The lowest minimum temperature was also recorded in the same month on Feb. 14, 2006, at 8.6 degrees Celsius.

Unable to bear the soaring mercury level, Mysureans are finding solace in drinking tender coconut, soft drinks. Some people have even stopped venturing in the afternoon to avoid sun hovering on the top.

The situation is similar in the Central Karnataka and North Karnataka districts where too the maximum temperature is 36 degrees Celsius and more. When compared to those districts, the situation in Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar districts is not problematic.

According to KSNDMC findings, the highest maximum temperature is reported at Bagalkot at 37.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Kalaburagi and Gadag at 36.8 degrees Celsius and Raichur at 37.8 degrees Celsius.