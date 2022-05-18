KSNDMC predicts early monsoon: Mysuru receives more pre-monsoon showers than Kodagu district

May 18, 2022

K.R. Nagar records 231 mm, Kodagu 49.12 mm rainfall last night

Kushalnagar: The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has predicted early monsoon at least a week before the earlier predicted monsoon.

South West Monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place around May 27 with a model error of plus or minus four days and will then enter Karnataka as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, pre-monsoon showers, which is lashing across the State since a couple of days, has caused miseries. Usually, Kodagu received more rainfall but this time, Mysuru has recorded more rainfall (236.1 mm).

Yesterday night, Gandanahalli in K.R. Nagar has recorded 231 mm rainfall while Thattekere in Hunsur has recorded 141 mm rainfall. The rainfall recording is taken from May 17 at 8.30 am to May 18 at 8.30 am. Following heavy rains, crops such as tomato and chilli are submerged in rainwater causing huge losses to farmers. Kodagu has recorded 49.12 mm rainfall last night.

A Hitachi machine submerged in rain water at Arakere.

Meanwhile, the National Highway, connecting Mysuru and Hassan via K.R. Nagar and Holenarasipur, has been partially cut off. At Arakere, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had taken up bridge construction works and had deployed a Hitachi machine to dig a deep and large pit for the foundation. The machine, which began digging the pit in the morning, continued its work till 6.30 pm and stopped the work, with the earth excavating machine left inside the pit to continue the digging process the next day. But due to heavy downpour, rain water got collected inside the pit submerging the machine. A pipeline laid by the BSNL across the bridge, has been washed away.

As per the recordings from 8.30 am of May 16 to 8.30 am of May 17, T. Doddapura of T. Narasipur taluk in Mysuru has received highest rainfall of 151.5 mm rainfall. Chamarajanagar recorded a minimum temperature of 18.9˚ Celsius while Yadgir recorded 41.2˚ Celsius. Minimum temperature in range of 17˚-20˚Celsius was recorded in parts of Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagalur, Ramanagar, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Ballari, Shivamogga, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, Haveri, Uttara Kannada and Bengaluru Urban.

Hunsur: Continuous rain since last night till today morning, has not only disrupted normal life by flooding residential areas, but has also caused huge losses to farmers, whose crops have been submerged in rain water.

Standing crops destroyed by rains at Hunsur.

Manjunatha Layout in Hunsur town has been flooded and the area resembled a lake. Fire and Emergency Services personnel, who swung into action, rescued a few residents from the houses. Household articles including electronic gadgets such as TVs, fridges, washing machines etc. worth lakhs of rupees have been destroyed as rain water flooded the houses.

Hairige Lake near Honnenahalli on Hanagod-Hunsur Main Road breached following which the road was closed for traffic. The newly laid road connecting Hanagod to Veeranahosahalli via Erataiahnakoppal has been washed away and Lakshmanatheertha River is flowing full force.

Farmers who had grown ginger, maize and cotton are a worried lot as rain water has submerged the crops causing huge loss to them. As many lakes overflowed, farmers who had taken up fisheries also suffered losses as fishes came out through overflowing water and people were seen catching fish in the overflowing waters.

While Thattekere in Hunsur taluk recorded 141 mm rainfall, Govindanahalli recorded 121 mm and Hunsur town has recorded 120 mm rainfall.