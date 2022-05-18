‘Vishwashanti Padayatra’ concludes

May 18, 2022

MLA S.A. Ramdas receives Ganapathy Ashram Junior Seer at Kurubarahalli Circle

Mysore/Mysuru: The ‘Vishwashanti Padayatra‘ of Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram Junior Pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji, which started from Mekedatu six days ago as a prelude to the ten-day 80th birthday celebrations of Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji (May 22 to 31), today entered Mysuru city.

On his arrival, the Junior Swamiji was garlanded and welcomed by MLA S.A. Ramdas, local Corporators and devotees at Sri Sangolli Rayanna Circle (Kurubarahalli Circle).

Speaking on the occasion, Ramdas said: “The fact that the Senior Swamiji has completed 80 years is a matter of celebration not just to Mysuru but to the entire nation. By establishing Ashrams in 70 countries across the world, the Swamiji has rendered yeomen service in spreading Sanatana Dharma. In this connection, the 80 birthday of the Swamiji has generated a lot of enthusiasm among all of us and we intend to develop a big Circle at a cost of Rs. 1.5 crore to commemorate the event. CM Basavaraj Bommai and District Minister S.T. Somashekar will participate in the event.”

Speaking on the occasion, Junior Seer Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji said that since this is ‘Shubhakrutunama Samvatsara’ and Senior Swamiji is completing 80 years, we took a padayatra from his birthplace Mekedatu to Mysuru praying for world peace. “We have brought holy Cauvery water from Sri Ganapathy Swamiji’s birth place. Apart from the 80th birthday of the Senior Seer, intention of the padayatra was to pray for world peace, protection of cows, women and children welfare, protection of environment, financial assistance for Veda Patashalas which are in need of money, assistance to poor farmers and timely rain. We can see examples of Seers taking out special padayatra to seek relief from natural disasters and we have carried out this padayatra in this backdrop. We hope the benefits of this padayatra will spread to the entire world,” added the Junior Swamiji.

Voicing concerns about the declining standards of health among citizens, Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji exhorted people to walk for 40 minutes daily to maintain good health and said this is one of the intentions of the padayatra.

“Our padayatra was welcomed by Civic Workers in Malavalli and later we went on the Brahmin Streets and then to the temple of Sri Rama along with Civic Workers and Brahmins thereby giving a good message to the people,” he concluded. Former MLA M.K. Somashekar joined the padayatra along with his supporters en route to Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram. Corporator K.J. Ramesh, KR Bank Vice-President Basavaraju, Cable Mahesh, District Brahmana Mahasabha President T.D. Prakash and hundreds of devotees too accompanied the padayatra to the Ashram.