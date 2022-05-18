Tour of city museums marks International Museum Day

May 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of International Museum Day (IMD) celebrations, the Department of Archaeology, Heritage and Museums, District Administration and the Tourism Department had organised a tour of museums in city.

In all, 100 members including 70 PG students from Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, University of Mysore (UoM) and Mahajana’s College and 30 members of the public were taken on tour in two buses to several museums in city this morning from the Department office at the Dasara Exhibition Ground premises.

Accompanied with the re-source person Dr. L.N. Swamy, all the heritage enthusiasts were taken to Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH), opposite Milk Dairy on Bannur Road, Railway Museum on KRS Road and Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion (Folklore Museum) in Manasagangothri. Dr. Swamy briefed about the history, highlights and importance of the museums to all the participants. Before concluding, the participants were provided lunch.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, in-Charge Commissioner of the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage and ZP CEO B.R. Poornima said that the tour is specially organised for all the public and students to create awareness about the heritage and history of Mysuru.

“Taking them to a few museums in city is an initiative to introduce the ancient history, importance and details about the museums. Such efforts are made to keep up the culture and tradition alive”, she added. Deputy Director of the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage Dr. C.N. Manjula, Curator M. Sunil Kumar and Assistant Archaeologist N.L. Gowda were present.