Fish found dead in Lingambudhi Lake

February 25, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: About 12 dead fish were found floating at Lingambudhi Lake in city this morning.

It is suspected that discarded fishing nets were the reason behind fish kill. On seeing the floating fish, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, who was on a morning walk at the Lake premises, informed the media persons about the incident.

Later, on receiving the information RFO Dhanyashree and staff visited the spot and inspected the Lake for any pollutants. They also removed the dead fish from the Lake to prevent further damage to the remaining fish and other aquatic animals.

Meanwhile, DCF Dr. K.N. Basavaraj has instructed the forest personnel to conduct beats in the afternoon and evening to keep an eye on the Lake.

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: PM Modi to lay foundation for development works worth Rs. 367.24 crore tomorrow

Mysuru, Feb. 25 (RK&VNS)- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate and lay foundation stone for various Railway development projects worth Rs. 367.24 crore of Mysuru Division tomorrow (Feb. 26) from New Delhi, said South Western Railway (SWR) Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shilpi Agarwal here yesterday.

Addressing press persons at DRM’s Office here, she said that PM Modi would be laying foundation stone for development of 12 Railway Stations in SWR Mysuru Division under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and inaugurate Dadadahalli Road Under Bridge (RUB) constructed between Ashokapuram and Kadakola Railway Stations at Sinduvalli at 12 noon. Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha will be present.

“Apart from Dadadahalli RUB, Modi will also dedicate seven other RUBs and four Railway Over Bridges (ROBs) in Mysuru Division which were constructed at a cost of Rs. 63.9 crore,” she said and added that the modernisation of Railway Stations would include construction of toilets, installation of lifts, rest rooms for passengers, foot over bridges and other facilities in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagalur, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Hassan.

PM Modi will be virtually inaugurating a total of 554 Railway Stations and dedicating 1,500 ROBs and RUBs constructed across India tomorrow.