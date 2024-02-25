Railway Ministry approves Mysuru-Rameswaram train

February 25, 2024

Initially the train will run from Apr. 1 to July 23: MP

Mysore/Mysuru: Thanks to the efforts of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha, the Railway Ministry has approved running of an express train between Mysuru and Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu.

In a social media post under the head ‘Get ready to travel to Rameswaram,’ MP Simha said as per the initial schedule, the Mysuru-Rameswaram train will run from Apr.1 to July 23 upto Manamadurai as of now. The train on its first trip will leave Mysuru at 6.35 pm on Apr.1 and reach Manamadurai, the following day at 9.10 am, passing through Mandya, Bengaluru, Jolarpettai, Tirupattur, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Trichy, Dindigul and Madurai.

On its return journey, the train leaves Manamadurai station at 12 noon and travel by the same route to reach Mysuru early next morning. The train is scheduled to make 17 trips each way in this period (Apr.1 to July 23).

Speaking to Star of Mysore, MP Prathap Simha said the Mysuru-Rameswaram train is being temporarily terminated at Manamadurai as the Railway Station upgradation works is underway at Rameswaram. The train will be extended upto Rameswaram once the works are completed, he added.