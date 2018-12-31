Why keep AC compartment locked in Malgudi Express?

Sir,
It is welcome to note that Mysuru Division of South Western Railway has revised the train timings of select Express trains running between Mysuru and Bengaluru. As Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru section is now completely doubled and electrified, the authorities at present need to pro-actively look into feasibility to introduce more number of Express trains between Mysuru and Bengaluru and also look into extending certain long distance trains that terminate in Bengaluru up to Mysuru.
Train number 16023/16024 Mysuru-Yesvantpur-Malgudi Express is also made to run with certain changes so as to arrive at Yesvantpur 10 minutes earlier than the existing schedule. It should be noted that the train’s return schedule is most suited for afternoon
It is also given to understand that the existing Malgudi Express train
The lie-over rake is
But the AC coaches of this portion of
Also one fails to understand as to why the AC coaches need to be locked for this part of
Hence, the authorities concerned are requested to look into the suggestion of facilitating travel in AC coaches in Malgudi Express.
– S.D. Varun, Nagarabhavi, Bengaluru, 25.12.2018
You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]
Sir,
This subject has been raised by Mr.Prathap Simha, Mysore-Kodagu MP during the review meeting with General Manager of South Western Railway twice, but the issues raised by Hon’ble MP has been given deaf ear by North Indian Officers who are not interested to help the people of Mysore. This is not the first time I am seeing this type of letter in voice of reader, ONLY GOD SHOULD GIVE MIND TO THIS NORTH INDIAN OFFICER WHO ARE ON TRANSFER TO MYSORE DIVISION TO HELP FOR THE PEOPLE OF MYSORE. I feel ashamed to mention this words, because no option and many occasion I have observed the negative attitude in all front in Mysore Division. I request the Officers who are on Transfer from North India to respond for the grievances raised by people of Mysore and in and around Mysore or from Mysore rural areas and try to sort out the problems by speaking in English and not to use Hindi, since many people in Mysore who have come village are unable to understand Hindi, in fact these people are not familiar in English also, only Kannada language they are familiar.