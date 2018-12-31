Why keep AC compartment locked in Malgudi Express?

Sir,



It is welcome to note that Mysuru Division of South Western Railway has revised the train timings of select Express trains running between Mysuru and Bengaluru. As Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru section is now completely doubled and electrified, the authorities at present need to pro-actively look into feasibility to introduce more number of Express trains between Mysuru and Bengaluru and also look into extending certain long distance trains that terminate in Bengaluru up to Mysuru.



Train number 16023/16024 Mysuru-Yesvantpur-Malgudi Express is also made to run with certain changes so as to arrive at Yesvantpur 10 minutes earlier than the existing schedule. It should be noted that the train’s return schedule is most suited for afternoon travellers as it leaves Yesvantpur at 13.15 hrs and at 13.30 hrs from Bengaluru City. Passengers also arriving from other trains which arrive in Bengaluru make use of this train to reach Mysuru late afternoon.



It is also given to understand that the existing Malgudi Express train utilises lie-over rake of incoming Kaveri Express rake which terminates at Mysuru early in the morning.



The lie-over rake is utilised to operate as an unreserved Malgudi Express train to depart from Mysuru at 8.25 am.



But the AC coaches of this portion of journey between Mysuru and Bengaluru on Malgudi Express remains locked in both up and down directions and passengers can only travel by sleeper coaches. The need to travel by AC coach is paramount for many people, especially who arrive from other cities in the afternoon to Bengaluru and travel by this train.

Also one fails to understand as to why the AC coaches need to be locked for this part of journey while otherwise allowing advanced reservation facility to travel will only bring in the expected revenue to the Railways.



Hence, the authorities concerned are requested to look into the suggestion of facilitating travel in AC coaches in Malgudi Express.



– S.D. Varun, Nagarabhavi, Bengaluru, 25.12.2018

