Why keep AC compartment locked in Malgudi Express?
Voice of The Reader

Why keep AC compartment locked in Malgudi Express?

Sir,

It is welcome to note that Mysuru Division of South Western Railway has revised the train timings of select Express trains running between Mysuru and Bengaluru. As Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru section is now completely doubled and electrified, the authorities at present need to pro-actively look into feasibility to introduce more number of Express trains between Mysuru and Bengaluru and also look into extending certain long distance trains that terminate in Bengaluru up to Mysuru.

Train number 16023/16024 Mysuru-Yesvantpur-Malgudi Express is also made to run with certain changes so as to arrive at Yesvantpur 10 minutes earlier than the existing schedule. It should be noted that the train’s return schedule is most suited for afternoon travellers as it leaves Yesvantpur at 13.15 hrs and at 13.30 hrs from Bengaluru City. Passengers also arriving from other trains which arrive in Bengaluru make use of this train to reach Mysuru late afternoon.

It is also given to understand that the existing Malgudi Express train utilises lie-over rake of incoming Kaveri Express rake which terminates at Mysuru early in the morning.

The lie-over rake is utilised to operate as an unreserved Malgudi Express train to depart from Mysuru at 8.25 am.

But the AC coaches of this portion of journey between Mysuru and Bengaluru on Malgudi Express remains locked in both up and down directions and passengers can only travel by sleeper coaches. The need to travel by AC coach is paramount for many people, especially who arrive from other cities in the afternoon to Bengaluru and travel by this train.
Also one fails to understand as to why the AC coaches need to be locked for this part of journey while otherwise allowing advanced reservation facility to travel will only bring in the expected revenue to the Railways.

READ ALSO  India Post Payments Bank to boost Postal services

Hence, the authorities concerned are requested to look into the suggestion of facilitating travel in AC coaches in Malgudi Express.

– S.D. Varun, Nagarabhavi, Bengaluru, 25.12.2018

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

December 31, 2018

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Why keep AC compartment locked in Malgudi Express?”

  1. B SHEKAR says:
    December 31, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    Sir,
    This subject has been raised by Mr.Prathap Simha, Mysore-Kodagu MP during the review meeting with General Manager of South Western Railway twice, but the issues raised by Hon’ble MP has been given deaf ear by North Indian Officers who are not interested to help the people of Mysore. This is not the first time I am seeing this type of letter in voice of reader, ONLY GOD SHOULD GIVE MIND TO THIS NORTH INDIAN OFFICER WHO ARE ON TRANSFER TO MYSORE DIVISION TO HELP FOR THE PEOPLE OF MYSORE. I feel ashamed to mention this words, because no option and many occasion I have observed the negative attitude in all front in Mysore Division. I request the Officers who are on Transfer from North India to respond for the grievances raised by people of Mysore and in and around Mysore or from Mysore rural areas and try to sort out the problems by speaking in English and not to use Hindi, since many people in Mysore who have come village are unable to understand Hindi, in fact these people are not familiar in English also, only Kannada language they are familiar.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching