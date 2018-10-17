Why re-name “University of Mysore”?

Sir,

Recently, our Chief Minister spoke about re-naming the century-old “University of Mysore” as “Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar University.”

I think politicians have to think twice before uttering on any subject. One should know the value of the existing name before re-naming it.

It need not be said how much we respect the late Nalwadi, the architect of modern Mysore. We Mysureans admire the erstwhile Kingdom of Mysore and the service rendered by the Kings in those days. Mysore, now Mysuru, has become an attractive city due to the foresight of the Maharajas.

The name “University of Mysore” was given by the erstwhile King of Mysore himself ! The name was loved by the King. By trying to re-name it, are we not insulting the King ?

Since its birth, lakhs of students have passed out of this century-old University and have spread its name, not just across India, but across the world.

Our CM should not allow for re-naming the Varsity at all. If possible, let a new University be opened in the name of Nalwadi. We all will welcome it wholeheartedly.

– R. Prakash, Kanakadasanagar, 15.10.2018

