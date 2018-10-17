Why re-name “University of Mysore”?
Voice of The Reader

Why re-name “University of Mysore”?

Sir,

Recently, our Chief Minister spoke about re-naming the century-old  “University of Mysore” as “Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar University.”

I think politicians have to think twice before uttering on any subject. One should know the value of the existing name before re-naming it.

It need not be said how much we respect the late Nalwadi, the architect of modern Mysore. We Mysureans admire the erstwhile Kingdom of Mysore and the service rendered by the Kings in those days. Mysore, now Mysuru, has become an attractive city due to the foresight of the Maharajas.

The name “University of Mysore” was given by the erstwhile King of Mysore himself ! The name was loved by the King. By trying to re-name it, are we not insulting the King ?

Since its birth, lakhs of students have passed out of this  century-old University and have spread its name, not just across India, but across the world.

Our CM should not allow for re-naming the Varsity at all. If possible, let a new University be opened in the name of Nalwadi. We all will welcome it wholeheartedly.

– R. Prakash, Kanakadasanagar, 15.10.2018

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

October 17, 2018

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Why re-name “University of Mysore”?”

  1. Nagarika says:
    October 17, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    I agree with the above letter. Why change a well established name? The CM has better things to do than change names. When politicians can’t deliver what they promised to the voters, they resort to changing names. By the way why don’t the UofM display the bust of Mr. Crawford, who generously donated money to build the hall, in front of the building? Isn’t it normal to show gratitude for gift received?

    Finally, any change to Mysore (building name etc.) should be approved by the citizens of Mysorel not by a CM from Hassana.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching