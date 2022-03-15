‘Will bring demands of Pharmacy Officers to the notice of the Government’

March 15, 2022

Mysuru; Asserting that the demands of Pharmacy Officers are fair and just, Karnataka State Government Employees Association President C.S. Shadakshari said that he would bring them to the notice of the Government and strive for its fulfilment.

He was speaking after launching the 60th National Pharmacy Week organised by Mysuru and Chamarajanagar district unit of Pharmacy Officers Association at a private hotel here on Sunday.

Noting that Pharmacy Officers have served as frontline warriors during COVID times, Shadakshari opined that it is not correct to deprive them of incentives for all the service they have rendered.

Contending that there is no compromise on the demand that State Government employees should get wages on par with the Central Government staff, he said that efforts will be made for getting this demand fulfilled by the Government by the end of this year. He further said that former CM B.S. Yediyurappa too has agreed to the demand and assured to talk to the Government in this regard, he said.

Government Pharmacy Officers Association State President V. Prabhakar, in his address, said that Pharmacy Officers have been serving in the same post that they are holding without any promotion for the past 30 years.

Pointing out that many Pharmacy posts are vacant, he regretted that no recruitments are taking place.

Meritorious children of the Association members were presented ‘Pratibha Puraskar’ and retired Pharmacy staff were felicitated on the occasion.

Health and Family Welfare Department Director Dr. M. Indumathi, Mysuru DHO Dr. K.H. Prasad, Health and Family welfare Mysuru Divisional Joint Director Dr. M.R. Udaykumar, Association’s Mysuru and Chamarajanagar Unit President H.N. Umesh Babu, Hon. President V. Manjunath, Karnataka Government Employees Association District President J. Govindaraju, Treasurer R. Srinivas and others were present.