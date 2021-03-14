Will not allow G.T. Devegowda’s return to JD(S) till I am in politics, says HDK
News

Will not allow G.T. Devegowda’s return to JD(S) till I am in politics, says HDK

March 14, 2021

Hunsur: Former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) has categorically said that as long as he was in politics, he will not allow Chamundeshwari  MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) return to Janata Dal (Secular).

Addressing party workers at Adichunchanagiri Community Hall here yesterday, he said both Devegowda and his son, G.D. Harish Gowda have grown like a big banyan tree. Parallel to them, a new sapling will be planted. Disciplinary action will be initiated against those who work or talk against party. Lots of people, including Periyapatna MLA K. Mahadev, were dependent on G.T. Devegowda. “I want to see the future of those leaders in case Chamundeshwari MLA joins Congress,”  he said.

Reacting to BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath’s statement that being a former CM, Kumaraswamy must not involve in society elections, he said that villages and societies were the sources of politics. “Our family has seen milk unions and Delhi Red Fort. We are ready to do everything to strengthen JD(S). We will not support any individual, who talks of finishing the party. At the same time, workers will not be neglected. Already, we have complained to Co-operation Minister against the new system of electing 15 Directors by dividing Hunsur and Mysuru divisions for MyMUL polls and requested him to follow the existing system of electing nine directors all taluks,” HDK said.

Later, talking to reporters, he sought to know whether G.T Devegowda deserved to be made the CM just because he defeated Siddharamaiah in 2018 Assembly elections. Was the Minister’s post was not sufficient for him? “Devegowda is slowly distancing himself from the party by indulging in anti-party activities. Party doors are permanently shut for him. He will not be taken back into the party fold as long as I am in active politics,” he added.

READ ALSO  Voters will decide on CM,  not Siddharamaiah or Yeddyurappa: HDK

MLA S.R. Mahesh, JD(S) District President Narasimhamurthy and others were present.

‘No one has made me in-charge of anything’

“No one has made me in-charge of anything at  anytime. I have grown on my own in the field of co-operation in last 50 years. I have made several co-operators as President. I have no other intentions, except encouraging co-operators,” said Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda.

Reacting to former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy’s statement that those who were given responsibility were not with him, he said “We have never lost in the dairy elections. Winners would listen to us  and will elect the new President. However, it was not possible to change them overnight.” 

“H.D. Revanna is the Dairy President, KMF Director and a former Minister, can he be removed from any post? Can I remove him? Likewise, none can remove senior co-operators”, he added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching