Pandemic resurge casts shadow over Nanjangud Rathotsava

March 14, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Preparations are in full swing for upcoming Nanjangud Rathotsava, but the new circular issued by the State Government yesterday has cast a dark cloud over festive mood of the temple town.

The district administration is all set to host and conduct the annual Srikanteshwara Swamy Pancha Maha Rathotsava, commonly called as Dodda Jathra, at Nanjangud on Mar. 26 with all necessary precautionary measures in light of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) for COVID-19 held a high-level meeting in Bengaluru yesterday to discuss the increasing number of Covid cases in some districts of the State amidst the fear of second wave and has issued a new set of guidelines and safety norms.

According to the latest guidelines, religious functions and other such gatherings shall be allowed with a ceiling of 500 persons subject to strict adherence to safety protocols. Srikanteshwara Temple Executive Officer Ravindra has also received a letter. The letter has also urged Ravindra to discuss with the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and come to a decision about holding the annual car festival in Nanjangud.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Srikanteshwara Temple Executive Officer Ravindra said, “Over one lakh devotees are expected to participate in the annual car festival. We have already held a preparatory meeting in this regard. MLA B. Harshavardhan presided over the meeting and we have made all preparations to conduct the car festival on Mar. 26. Regarding the recently issued circular, which has reached our office, I will discuss this with DC Rohini Sindhuri and take the final call, but for now, we will continue with our preparations. ”

Last year, the famous Nanjangud Rathotsava was cancelled due to the outbreak of pandemic. The number of Covid cases had subsided considerably in the last three to four month following which the State Government had relaxed the restrictions and had allowed devotees to visit all temples coming under Muzrai Department. Now, a few districts in the State are bracing a second wave of COVID-19 casting a shadow over Nanjangud Rathotsava.