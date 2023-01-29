Winners of Chamundi Zone Volleyball Tourney

January 29, 2023

Mysuru: GSSS SSFGC, Metagalli, Mysuru, hosted the annual Mysore City Inter-Collegiate Chamundi Zone Volleyball Tournament 2022-23 on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7.

Over 30 teams participated in the men’s tournament and over 10 teams participated in the women’s tournament.

In men’s final, Post Graduation Sports Club, Manasagangothri, University of Mysore, emerged winners against Mahajana First Grade College. JSS College (Ooty Road) took 3rd place.

The women’s tournament was won by Teresian College against RIE. Third place was taken by Maharani’s College (Science).

Dr. H.S. Krishnakumar, Convenor of University of Mysore, Chamundi Zone Tournaments, awarded the winners and congratulated them.