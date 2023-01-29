Winners of Chamundi Zone Volleyball Tourney
Sports

Winners of Chamundi Zone Volleyball Tourney

January 29, 2023

Mysuru: GSSS SSFGC, Metagalli, Mysuru, hosted the annual Mysore City Inter-Collegiate Chamundi Zone Volleyball Tournament 2022-23 on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7.

Over 30 teams participated in the men’s tournament and over 10 teams participated in the women’s tournament.

In men’s final, Post Graduation Sports Club, Manasagangothri, University of Mysore, emerged winners against Mahajana First Grade College. JSS College (Ooty Road) took 3rd place.

The women’s tournament was won by Teresian College against RIE. Third place was taken by Maharani’s College (Science).

Dr. H.S. Krishnakumar, Convenor of University of Mysore, Chamundi Zone Tournaments, awarded the winners and congratulated them.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching