Install speed-breakers on road stretch near SJCE

January 29, 2023

Sir,

A stretch of road near Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), leading from All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) in one direction and Hunsur Road in the opposite direction, is badly in need of a speed-breaker.

Some motorists, especially two wheelers, are riding at a rattling speed from both the directions in this stretch. This in turn may cause serious accidents especially to the motorists coming from or entering into Manasagangothri campus. Accidents may prove fatal if there is no coordination between the vehicles plying along this stretch. Just a few days back, an accident occurred on this stretch between a car and a bus, but fortunately there was nothing major to worry about. This is a very serious matter especially during peak hours when the University students and office goers are plying on this stretch.

Hence, I appeal to the authorities to install a speed-breaker before any major mishaps happen on this stretch of road.

—Arunkumar

Chamarajapuram

15.12.2022