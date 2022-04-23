Winners of ‘Railways to go green’ drawing contest

April 23, 2022

Mysuru: Coinciding with the International Day for Monuments and Sites-2022, a drawing/painting competition was organised by the South Western Railway (SWR) Mysuru Division on Apr. 18 on the premises of the Mysuru Rail Museum in city.

The theme for the competition was ‘Indian Railways to go green by the year 2030.’

The Indian Railways, inci-dentally, have an ambitious goal of becoming a net-zero carbon emissions organisation by 2030 through 100% electrification, reduction in energy consumption and meeting energy demand through renewable energy.

Prize-winning paintings of Deepanjali Prinsa (left) and Vedashri Walimbe.

This competition was open to students in two age groups — 5-11 years and 12-15 years. Over 100 students showcased their skills and creativity by bringing out astonishing images underscoring the importance of cutting down fossil fuels which have had disastrous consequences for future generations.

A three-member jury comprising Senior Branch Officers of the Mysuru Division evaluated the drawings.

Deepanjali Prinsa of St. Mary’s Convent, Tumakuru, Sanvi Harish of St. Joseph’s Central School, Mysuru and C.P. Nikhitha of Christ Public School, Mysuru, won the 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes respectively in the age group 12-15 years while Vedashri Walimbe of St. Joseph’s Central School, Mysuru, Dhriti V. Shah of the same school and Prem Sagar Gulab Rathode of Podar International School, Mysuru bagged the 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes respectively in the other group of 5-11 years.

B. Srinivasulu, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, South Western Railway, Mysuru Division, gave away the prizes in a simple function held later in the Rail Museum.