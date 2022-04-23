Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer calls for saving culture

April 23, 2022

Mysuru: Stressing on the need for saving our culture, which has come to us through our ancestors, Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji said that this culture should be passed on to future generations.

He was speaking at the 46th anniversary of Sri Krishna Mitra Mandali at Sri Krishnadhama in Saraswathipuram here yesterday.

Pointing out that our culture, customs, traditions, language and the like needs to be conserved, Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji opined that future generations would blame us if we do not do so.

Noting that in the past, recitation of ‘Mantras’ could be heard in the morning and bhajans in the evening at homes, the Seer said that with the advent of television and mobile phones, all these have been given a go by, which does not augur well.

Contending that our life should not be restricted for our own, he said that the society too should be taken along in growth.

Writer Dr. Kabbinale Vasanth Bharadwaj said, it is disappointing that Tulu literature is not being taught in any educational institutions. Emphasising on the need for establishing a ‘Tulu Research Foundation,’ he said that elderly personalities should guide the activities of this Foundation.

Pointing out that America’s Shivalli Families have launched an online Tulu language learning programme, he regretted that we are forgetting many Tulu words as we are using English words.

Recalling his association with Udupi’s Pejawar Mutt, Dr. Bharadwaj said that he has come thus far in life by growing up with the environs of Udupi.

Earlier, Dr. Kabbinale Vasanth Bharadwaj and actor N. Balasubramanya (Subbanna) were felicitated on the occasion. Also, ‘Mitra Parichaya’ book was released on the occasion.

Vidushi Divya Giridhar and Vidwan Anantaraj Mistry presented a ‘Dasavani’ music concert.

Sri Krishna Mitra Mandali President P.S. Chandrashekar, Secretary Srikant Rao, office-bearers Muralidhar Bhat, C.J. Mohan, Padmanabha Bhat, Sridhar and others were present.