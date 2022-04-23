KSOU convocation on Apr. 25 after a gap of three years

April 23, 2022

Honorary doctorates for A.V.S. Murthy, E.S. Chakravarthy and Anand Sankeshwar

Mysuru: The 17th convocation of Mysuru-based Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) will take place at the University’s Convocation Hall in Mukthagangothri campus along Hunsur Road at 11am on Apr. 25.

Announcing this at a press meet at KSOU Guest House here this morning, KSOU Vice-Chancellor Dr. S. Vidyashankar said that A.B. Basavaraju, Director (Technical), Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Bio-Technology, Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka, will deliver the Convocation address. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is also the Chancellor of KSOU, will preside. Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Aswhathnarayan will be present, he said.

Honorary doctorate degrees (Honoris Causa) will be conferred on three personalities- A.V.S. Murthy, Honorary Secretary, Rashtriya Shikshana Samiti Trust (Rashtriya Vidyalaya Group of Institutions), Bengaluru, E.S. Chakravarthy, Vice-President and Global Head, Research Management Group, TATA Consultancy Services and Anand Sankeshwar, Managing Director of VRL Group.

Dr .Vidyashankar said that the University had recommended five names this time and three of them were approved for honorary doctorate degree.

Continuing, he said that a total of 8,338 students admitted in the academic years 2018, 2019 and 2020 will receive their degrees (graduate and post-graduate). Also, 31 candidates (20 men and 11 women) will receive their Ph.D degree, he said, adding that 48 gold medals and 38 cash prizes are awarded this year.

Of the 8,338 students (3,272 Male and 5,066 female), 2,855 are students of humanities subjects, 2776 of social sciences subjects, 1,582 of commerce subjects, 467 of education, 152 of management subjects and 506 of sciences, library and information science, he noted.

The convocation is being held after a gap of three years, he added. University Registrar (Evaluation) Dr. K.B. Praveena and Registrar Dr. R. Rajanna were present at the press meet.

A.V.S. Murthy

A.V.S. Murthy is a renowned educationist, able administrator and public servant. A top ranker engineering graduate, he has served as Pro-Chancellor of Bengaluru’s R.V. University and as vice-president of several educational trusts, rendering exceptional service in the area of education. He has been conferred Rajyotsava Award by the Karnataka Government.

Anand Sankeshwar

Anand Sankeshwar is Managing Director of VRL Group, a renowned Logistics Company. A successful entrepreneur, he has been conferred numerous national and international awards and accolades in recognition of his leadership qualities and service.

E.S. Chakravarthy

E.S. Chakravarthy is an acclaimed academician and administrator. As Vice-President and Global head –Resource Management Group of TATA consultancy Services (TCS), Bengaluru, he has championed the company’s initiatives and methodologies in the field of business excellence, sales and delivery and human resource management. Besides, he is a motivational speaker and a recipient of many awards and prizes.