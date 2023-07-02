Distance education has gained prominence in country: Justice Ashok Kinagi

July 2, 2023

18th Convocation of KSOU held, Prez Murmu to be conferred Hon. Doctorate at Bengaluru tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: Observing that India is anticipated to become a hub of distance education in the future, with distance education gaining prominence in the country in the last few decades, Karnataka High Court Judge Justice Ashok S. Kinagi said that Open and Distance Learning (ODL) will play a greater role in the coming days.

He was delivering the Convocation address of the 18th annual Convocation of city’s KSOU (Karnataka State Open University) at Convocation Hall, KSOU Campus in Muktagangothri on Hunsur Road here this morning.

Addressing the graduating students, Justice Ashok Kinagi said “This day of the Convocation marks the completion of an important phase of your life. On this significant day in your life, you would be experiencing joy and happiness to see your perseverance, hard work and commitment being translated into achievement of your goals and objectives.”

Noting that the ODL system will have to be transformed to a learner centric approach, coupled with technology-enabled online education system, he said that with greater emphasis on an increased learner base, it is imperative that ODL institutions will progress towards conventional student support to ICT-based student support.

Pointing out that Open and Distance Education is considered as an important instrument for human capital development, he said that ODL programmes provide students with vocational and technical skills, that will enable them become successful entrepreneurs and be self-reliant.

Overall, distance education has had a defining impact on the current educational system from a variety of perspectives, including better accessibility, technology-enhanced learning, flexible admission procedures, cost effective education and useful for independent studies.

Justice Ashok Kinagi said adding that even though distance education has a few drawbacks, the practical worth of it can never be denied. He lauded the KSOU for its immense contribution to the progress of higher education in India in its over 25 years of existence. Congratulating KSOU for getting NAAC A+ grade, he wished the University more glory and success in future.

N. Ramachandraiah, Founder Chairman of Bengaluru-based Dhanvantri Educational Trust and Chairperson, Sri Lakshmi Group of Institutions and S.N.Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha Raju, President of Bengaluru-based The Oxford Educational Institutions and were conferred D. Litt (Honorary Doctorate) degrees on the occasion.

President of India Droupadi Murmu, who was also to be conferred the D. Litt Honorary Doctorate was absent. However, the KSOU will confer the Honorary Doctorate on the President when she will be in Bengaluru to take part in an educational event tomorrow (July 3).

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is also the KSOU Chancellor, presided over the ceremony. Earlier KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sharanappa V. Halse delivered the welcome address.

KSOU Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. K.B. Praveena, Registrar Prof. K.L.N. Murthy, Prof. Lakshmi, Dean (Academic) and others were present.

A total of 8,722 students (7,057 Post-graduates, 1,664 Graduates and one Doctoral degree) received their degrees. Female students outnumbered their male counterparts in getting degrees.

Also, 44 gold medals and 27 cash prizes were given away to top ranking students. N. Bhagyashree was the lone student to receive the P.hD degree at the convocation. She got her Doctoral degree in Political Science. H.M. Soubhagya bagged 2 gold medals and a cash prize for coming first in M.A. (Kannada).

66-year old among Cash prize winner

S. Ardhahanari, a 66-year-old retired Bank officer of Chennai was the eldest among the cash prize recipients. He got the cash prize for having top scored in M.A.(Sanskrit).