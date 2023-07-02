Youngsters buy coffee for Rs. 180 but shun books priced at Rs. 300

July 2, 2023

Author Jerry Pinto stresses significance of encouraging widespread reading habits at Lit Fest

Mysore/Mysuru: Author Jerry Pinto delivered an engrossing talk at the Mysuru Literature Festival last evening, shedding light on the theme of ‘Bridging the Cultural Gap: Publishing, Folklore, Historic Legends.’

He delved into the captivating stories of historic legends while addressing the concerning disinterest among today’s youth towards reading books.

Highlighting an interesting observation, Pinto noted that young individuals readily spend Rs. 180 on a cup of coffee but hesitate when it comes to purchasing valuable books priced at Rs. 300, considering them costly.

He emphasised the importance of distancing ourselves from the incessant scrolling on social media and instead treating literacy as an essential tool in our lives. Pinto regretted that as a society, we have failed to open everyone’s eyes to the vast world that books offer.

Pinto reflected on a time when Doordarshan, the sole government-run TV channel, was the only medium of communication, without the presence of the internet or other means of information dissemination. He argued that this limited exposure to the outside world hindered our understanding of the harsh realities that surround us.

Calling for a collective effort to eradicate negligence, Pinto stressed the significance of encouraging widespread reading habits and establishing more libraries. He explained, “By reading books, we can expand our understanding of the world. In addition to reading, we must engage with others to gain a deeper comprehension of life. We ought to build a world based on love and affection, not hatred.”

Pinto firmly believed that every book purchased holds intrinsic value. Books not only provide awareness but also present challenges and enhance our knowledge. He contended that reading books has the potential to transform our personalities and set us apart.

Love for English

During the event, writer Krishha Manavalli shared her personal experiences, revealing Telugu as her mother tongue and Kannada as the State language. While she primarily communicates in English at home and on social media, she attributed her love for English literature to her grandfather Nanjundarao and her introduction to Kannada literature to her uncle K.R. Nagaraj. Manavalli also mentioned that her travels across the country enriched her creativity through exposure to diverse environments.

Later, Preetha Rajah Kannan, author of the Tamil book ‘Ponnian Selvam,’ provided insights into the grand temples of Thanjavur. Kannan Sundaram and Lakshmi Palecanda were the other participants in the panel discussion.