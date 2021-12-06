Winners of VTU Inter-Collegiate Badminton Championship

The women’s badminton team of The National Institute of Engineering (NIE), Mysuru, emerged winners in the VTU Inter-Collegiate Mysuru Zone Badminton Championships 2021-22 organised by VVCE, Mysuru, on Nov. 17 and 18. Seen are (sitting from right) R. Kavya, Physical Education Director, Dr. K. Pushpalatha, Chairperson, NIE Sports Committee, Dr. N.V. Raghavendra, Principal, NIE, M.D. Sanchith, Captain; (standing from right) K.P. Sahana Swamy, Nimisha Bellur, B.M. Deepa and M.S. Maithreyee.
